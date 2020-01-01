Staatskapelle HalleFormed 2006
Staatskapelle Halle
2006
Staatskapelle Halle Biography (Wikipedia)
The Staatskapelle Halle is a German symphony orchestra based in Halle, Saxony-Anhalt, Germany. Part of the umbrella organisation Theater, Oper und Orchester GmbH Halle, the orchestra performs symphonic concerts, and also serves as the orchestra for the Oper Halle.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
