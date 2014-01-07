Matt HardingUK electronic folk artist. Born 1975
Matt Harding
1975
Matt Harding Biography (Wikipedia)
Matt Harding (born 1975) is a British musician, whose music has been described as "scuzzy electronic folk" with "lo-fi beats". Hailing from Northampton but based in London, Harding has released three albums on Moshi Moshi Records.
New Thoughts
