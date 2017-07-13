William ShieldBorn 5 March 1748. Died 25 January 1829
William Shield
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1748-03-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e7a77075-f15d-4a87-8597-c1d60e029b69
William Shield Biography (Wikipedia)
William Shield (5 March 1748 – 25 January 1829) was an English composer, violinist and violist who was born in Swalwell near Gateshead, County Durham, the son of William Shield and his wife, Mary, née Cash.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
William Shield Tracks
Sort by
Rosina; Act 2 "Light as thistledown"
William Shield
Rosina; Act 2 "Light as thistledown"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046jc0z.jpglink
Rosina; Act 2 "Light as thistledown"
Giuco: Tempo stra-ordinario ma non troppo presto (from String Trio No 1 in Eb)
William Shield
Giuco: Tempo stra-ordinario ma non troppo presto (from String Trio No 1 in Eb)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Giuco: Tempo stra-ordinario ma non troppo presto (from String Trio No 1 in Eb)
Ensemble
Rosina; Act 1 "Whilst with village maids"
William Shield
Rosina; Act 1 "Whilst with village maids"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046jc0z.jpglink
Rosina; Act 1 "Whilst with village maids"
Trio no. 2 in F major for strings: 3rd mvt Scherzo - Giuco: Alla Sclavonia
William Shield
Trio no. 2 in F major for strings: 3rd mvt Scherzo - Giuco: Alla Sclavonia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trio no. 2 in F major for strings: 3rd mvt Scherzo - Giuco: Alla Sclavonia
Ensemble
Last played on
The Plough Boy
Benjamin Britten
The Plough Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
The Plough Boy
Last played on
William Shield Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist