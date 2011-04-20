Jimmy CampbellSinger and songwriter from Liverpool. Born 4 January 1944. Died 12 February 2007
Jimmy Campbell
Jimmy Campbell Biography (Wikipedia)
Jimmy Campbell (4 January 1944 – 12 February 2007) was an English musician and songwriter from Liverpool, England. He was a member of Merseybeat groups The Kirkbys, The 23rd Turnoff, and Rockin' Horse, as well as releasing three solo albums.
On A Monday
Jimmy Campbell
On A Monday
On A Monday
Lyanna
Jimmy Campbell
Lyanna
Lyanna
Another Vincent van Gogh
Jimmy Campbell
Another Vincent van Gogh
Another Vincent van Gogh
