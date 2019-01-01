Juan SonBorn 24 January 1984
Juan Carlos Pereda (born January 24, 1984 in Guadalajara, Mexico) is a Mexican singer and composer of experimental music. He was the vocals of the alternative rock band Porter and collaborated with Simone Pace (Blonde Redhead) as the drummer for AEIOU. He also performs solo under the pseudonym Juan Son.
His musical style is described as "a beautiful concoction of confident lyricism, squeezebox rock, Mexican folk, electronic tinkering, and theatrical dance music."
