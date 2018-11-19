bisScottish electro-pop group. Formed 1994
Bis ( BISS) are a Scottish indie pop band composed of Steven Clark (Sci-fi Steven), John Clark (John Disco), and Amanda MacKinnon (Manda Rin), formed in 1994. The band's name, rhyming with 'this', derives from "black iron skyline", a lyric from the song "Twilight of a Champion" by The The. The band broke up in 2003, but re-formed briefly in 2007 for a series of concerts. In 2009 they re-formed again this time with a bass player and a drummer, and released a fourth album in 2014. They are currently working on their fifth album which is due for release in February 2019.
bis Tracks
