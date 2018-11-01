Catherine (Kate) Elizabeth Pierson (born April 27, 1948) is an American vocalist, lyricist, and one of the singers and founding members of The B-52's. A multi-instrumentalist, she plays guitar, bass and various keyboard instruments. In The B-52s, she has performed alongside Cindy Wilson, Fred Schneider, Ricky Wilson, and Keith Strickland.

In February 2015, Pierson released her first solo album, Guitars and Microphones, featuring material co-written by Sia Furler. She later released the non-album single "Better Not Sting the Bee," and on April 15, 2016, she released a cover of "Venus" as a single.