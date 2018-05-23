Kate HavnevikBorn 27 October 1975
Kate Havnevik
1975-10-27
Kate Havnevik Biography (Wikipedia)
Kate Havnevik (born 27 October 1975) is a Norwegian film composer, songwriter and singer. Her debut album, the critically acclaimed electronica-infused Melankton, was released in March 2006 on iTunes and April 2006 (on physical CD) in Norway only, before being licensed internationally to Universal Republic USA later. Havnevik has successfully utilized PledgeMusic campaigns to fund some of her albums, including You, released October 2011, and &i, released March 2015. Her music has been prominently featured in TV shows such as Grey's Anatomy, The O.C., and The West Wing.
