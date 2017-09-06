Eric GarrettEnglish Bass. Born 10 June 1931. Died 8 May 2009
Eric Garrett
1931-06-10
Eric Garrett Biography (Wikipedia)
Eric Garrett (10 June 1931 — Majorca, Spain, 7 May 2009) was an English operatic bass.
Eric Garrett Tracks
La Fille du regiment: "Ah, mes amis"
Gaetano Donizetti
La Fille du regiment - Act I: Ah! mes amis, quel jour de fete...Le camarade est
Gaetano Donizetti
Past BBC Events
Proms 1971: Prom 03
Royal Opera House, Covent Garden
1971-07-26T19:06:11
26
Jul
1971
Proms 1971: Prom 03
Royal Opera House, Covent Garden
