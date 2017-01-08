MorticianDeath Metal/Grindcore from the United States. Formed 1989
Mortician
1989
Mortician Biography (Wikipedia)
Mortician is a deathgrind band from Yonkers, New York founded in 1989. They have released most of their albums since the House by the Cemetery EP on Relapse Records but have released their latest album on their own label, Mortician Records. They have toured several times through America and Europe. The band is heavily inspired by horror movies, which is expressed in the lyrics, the artwork, and the use of samples throughout their discography.
Mortician Tracks
Embalmed Alive
Embalmed Alive
Zombie Apocalypse
