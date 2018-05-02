PJ Harvey Biography (Wikipedia)
Polly Jean Harvey, MBE (born 9 October 1969) known as PJ Harvey, is an English musician, singer-songwriter, writer, poet and composer. Primarily known as a vocalist and guitarist, she is also proficient with a wide range of instruments.
Harvey began her career in 1988 when she joined local band Automatic Dlamini as a vocalist, guitarist and saxophone player. The band's frontman, John Parish, would become her long-term collaborator. In 1991, she formed an eponymous trio and subsequently began her professional career. The trio released two studio albums, Dry (1992) and Rid of Me (1993) before disbanding, after which Harvey continued as a solo artist. Since 1995, she has released a further nine studio albums with collaborations from various musicians including John Parish, former bandmate Rob Ellis, Mick Harvey and Eric Drew Feldman and has also worked extensively with record producer Flood.
Among the accolades she has received are the 2001 and 2011 Mercury Prize for Stories from the City, Stories from the Sea (2000) and Let England Shake (2011), respectively—the only artist to have been awarded the prize twice—eight Brit Award nominations, seven Grammy Award nominations and two further Mercury Prize nominations. Rolling Stone awarded her 1992's Best New Artist and Best Singer Songwriter and 1995's Artist of the Year, and listed Rid of Me, To Bring You My Love (1995) and Stories from the City, Stories from the Sea on its 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list. In 2011, she was awarded for Outstanding Contribution To Music at the NME Awards. In June 2013, she was awarded an MBE for services to music.
- PJ Harvey on art being a mirror to the world we live inhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05cjj36.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05cjj36.jpg2017-08-16T12:54:00.000ZPolly talks about music being a witness to something that is happening.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05cj7nb
PJ Harvey on art being a mirror to the world we live in
- PJ Harvey talks about her Polly voicehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05cjbcs.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05cjbcs.jpg2017-08-16T11:24:00.000ZPolly talks about embracing her true voice.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05cj7mz
PJ Harvey talks about her Polly voice
- PJ Harvey's phonecall with Captain Beefhearthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqjcn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqjcn.jpg2017-08-16T11:14:00.000ZJohn Peel asks Polly about her phone conversation with Captain Beefheart where they discuss what makes a voice special.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05cj7n9
PJ Harvey's phonecall with Captain Beefheart
- PJ Harvey - Glastonbury 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zl214.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zl214.jpg2016-07-26T22:59:00.000ZIt's been 12 years since singer-poet PJ Harvey played Glastonbury. The wait was worth it.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p040mwdb
PJ Harvey - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
PJ Harvey Tracks
Sort by
Sheela-Na-Gig
Send His Love To Me
Let England Shake
Good Fortune
A Place Called Home
Down By The Water
Man-Size
50ft Queenie
Good Fortune
Dress
C'Mon Billy
Before The Poison (feat. PJ Harvey)
When Under Ether
The Sky Lit Up
Black Hearted Love
White Chalk
The Glorious Land
This Is Love
Naked Cousin (Radio 1 Session, 2 Mar 1993)
You Said Something
The Mountain
On Battleship Hill
A Perfect Day Elise
The Garden
Shame
Hanging In The Wire
Hanging in the Wire
Henry Lee
Rid Of Me
Me Jane
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2016
Glastonbury: 1992
Latest PJ Harvey News
PJ Harvey Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
"It would be like a young nun meeting the Pope" – Sharon Horgan imagines meeting Kate Bush
-
"It sounds weirder than it felt" - John Parish on recording with an audience on PJ Harvey's The Hope Six Demolition Project
-
Warren Ellis on his creative relationship with Nick Cave
-
Warren Ellis on the first time he recorded with Nick Cave
-
Kate Bush's 'Pi' is given the Anne Sofie von Otter treatment
-
"I was terrified" - Kate Bush on her return to performing live after 35 years
-
Billie & Me - Kate Bush
-
Kate Bush - Kashka From Baghdad
-
Annie Clark and Natasha Khan talk about Kate Bush's The Sensual World
-
Brett Anderson and Natasha Khan discuss Kate Bush's Hounds of Love