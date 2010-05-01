Meinhardt RaabeMunchkin coroner. Born 2 October 1915. Died 9 April 2010
Meinhardt Frank Raabe (September 2, 1915 – April 9, 2010) was an American actor. He was one of the last surviving Munchkin-actors in The Wizard of Oz, and was also the last surviving cast member with any dialogue in the film. He portrayed the coroner who certified the death of the Wicked Witch of the East.
Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead
