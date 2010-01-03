Jack Frost was an Australian rock band, a side project of The Go-Betweens' Grant McLennan and The Church's Steve Kilbey.

Jack Frost released two albums, Jack Frost in 1991 (released on Arista) and Snow Job in 1996 (on Beggars Banquet Records).

The line up on the first album was McLennan, Kilbey and Pryce Surplice on drums and sundries, plus "special guests" including Karin Jansson on backing vocals. The album was recorded over the span of two weeks, and was rereleased on Karmic Hit with three bonus tracks after McLennan's 2006 death: "Persuasion", "Bad For You" and "Jack's Dream". This last song was the B-side of the "Every Hour God Sends" EP and was also in the "Thought That I Was Over You" EP along "Dub Threshold (Nightmare Mix)". It is closer to The Church (in mellow mode) than The Go-Betweens in sound and style. Kilbey thought highly enough of one song, "Providence", to include it on his 2000 "Acoustic and Intimate" solo album.

The line up on the second album was McLennan, Kilbey, Kilbey's brother Russell, Tim Powles from The Church and Jamie Pattugalan on drums on "Pony Express".