Paul Joseph Baloche ( bə-LOSH; born on June 4, 1962) is an American Christian music artist, worship leader, and singer-songwriter. A native of Maple Shade Township, New Jersey, Baloche was the worship pastor at Community Christian Fellowship in Lindale, Texas for 26 years. He and his wife, Rita left Texas in January 2015, moving to New York City to be nearer family. Baloche composes on piano and acoustic guitar, favoring guitar when leading worship. His wife, Rita Baloche, is also a Christian songwriter. Baloche is one of the writers for Compassionart, a charity founded by Martin Smith from Delirious?.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ten Thousand Reasons
All Souls Orchestra
Ten Thousand Reasons
Ten Thousand Reasons
Last played on
Your Name
Paul Baloche
Your Name
Your Name
Last played on
Praise Is Rising (feat. Sale Corps Worship Group)
Brenton Brown
Praise Is Rising (feat. Sale Corps Worship Group)
Praise Is Rising (feat. Sale Corps Worship Group)
Choir
Conductor
Featured Artist
Music Arranger
Last played on
Open The Eyes Of My Heart Lord
Paul Baloche
Open The Eyes Of My Heart Lord
Open The Eyes Of My Heart Lord
Last played on
Above All
Ramin Karimloo
Above All
Above All
Last played on
Praise is Rising
Phatfish
Praise is Rising
Praise is Rising
Last played on
OUR GOD SAVES
Paul Baloche
OUR GOD SAVES
OUR GOD SAVES
Last played on
