Jean GuyotFranco-Flemish 16th century composer. Born 1512. Died 1588
Jean Guyot (Châtelet, Belgium, 1512 - 1588) was a Franco-Flemish renaissance composer.
After studies at the University of Louvain, where he earned in 1537 the grade of Bachelor of Arts, he became chaplain to the Collegiate Church of St. Paul in Liège where he filled the office of Master of the Chapel at the Saint-Lambert Cathedral. In 1563, he became Kapellmeister to the Imperial Court in Vienna for one year. In 1564, he returned to Liège to the Cathedral where he led the music activities for twenty-five years. He was highly regarded by his contemporaries, including Hermann Finck. In addition to music (chansons, motets, a Te Deum), he also published a poetical work.
Te Deum laudamus
O florens rosa
Te Deum Patrem
Ave Maria ... Signum magnum
