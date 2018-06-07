The Gun ClubFormed 1979. Disbanded 1996
The Gun Club
1979
The Gun Club Biography (Wikipedia)
The Gun Club were a post-punk/cowpunk band from Los Angeles, California that existed from 1979 to 1996. Led by flamboyant singer and guitarist Jeffrey Lee Pierce, they merged the contemporary genre of punk rock with the more traditional genres of rockabilly and country music along with X, the Flesh Eaters and the Blasters. The Gun Club has been called a "tribal psychobilly blues" band.
The Gun Club Tracks
For The Love Of Ivy
For The Love Of Ivy
Sex Beat
Sex Beat
My Dreams
My Dreams
Devil In The Woods
Devil In The Woods
Bill Bailey
Bill Bailey
Carry Home
Carry Home
She's Like Heroin To Me
She's Like Heroin To Me
Ghost On The Highway
Ghost On The Highway
Mother Of Earth
Mother Of Earth
Run Through The Jungle
Run Through The Jungle
Goodbye Johnny
Goodbye Johnny
Preaching the Blues
Preaching the Blues
Nobody's City
Nobody's City
Walkin' With the Beast
Walkin' With the Beast
Jack On Fire
Jack On Fire
Fire Spirit
Fire Spirit
Like Calling Up Thunder
Like Calling Up Thunder
The Gun Club Links
