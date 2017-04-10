Pleasure Beach
Pleasure Beach
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e78bd91a-0490-4604-91f3-4d9f3bf05a6f
Pleasure Beach Tracks
Sort by
Burning Up
Pleasure Beach
Burning Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Burning Up
Last played on
Magic Mountain
Pleasure Beach
Magic Mountain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Magic Mountain
Last played on
Dreamer To The Dawn
Pleasure Beach
Dreamer To The Dawn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dreamer To The Dawn
Last played on
Go
Pleasure Beach
Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Go
Last played on
Absentee
Pleasure Beach
Absentee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Absentee
Last played on
Magic Mountain (BBC Introducing)
Pleasure Beach
Magic Mountain (BBC Introducing)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Magic Mountain (BBC Introducing)
Last played on
Pleasure Beach Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist