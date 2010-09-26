Pest are a band from South London, formerly signed to Ninja Tune, writing and playing music that mixes elements of funk, electronica, jazz and breakbeat. The band consists of Ben Mallott (DJ and keyboards), Matt Chandler (guitar), Tom Marriott (trombone), Wayne Urquhart (cello) and Vesa Haapanen (drums).

Former band member Adrian Josey (aka Pasta/Saffrolla) worked as DJ, co-producer, lyricist and vocalist on albums Necessary Measures, All Out Fall Out, early singles, and distribution of the band's pre-signed white labels.