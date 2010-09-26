PestUK electronic group. Formed 2001
Pest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2001
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e78b6124-f2f2-4fac-a3f2-8caa14b651e7
Pest Biography (Wikipedia)
Pest are a band from South London, formerly signed to Ninja Tune, writing and playing music that mixes elements of funk, electronica, jazz and breakbeat. The band consists of Ben Mallott (DJ and keyboards), Matt Chandler (guitar), Tom Marriott (trombone), Wayne Urquhart (cello) and Vesa Haapanen (drums).
Former band member Adrian Josey (aka Pasta/Saffrolla) worked as DJ, co-producer, lyricist and vocalist on albums Necessary Measures, All Out Fall Out, early singles, and distribution of the band's pre-signed white labels.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pest Tracks
Sort by
Chicken Spit
Pest
Chicken Spit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chicken Spit
Last played on
Pest Links
Back to artist