Simian Ghost is an alternative music act from Sandviken/Gävle, Sweden, consisting of Sebastian Arnström, Erik Klinga, Mathias Zachrisson and Wilhelm Magnusson. It was initiated as a recording project by Sebastian Arnström. He released one full-length album, Infinite Traffic Everywhere, which was received with blog praise and excellent reviews. It topped the critics chart in Sweden and was voted record of the year by the readers at Dagensskiva.se. Six months after the release of said record he released a 7-song EP called Lovelorn.

Since their 2011 debut they have already shared stages with among others Mount Kimbie, SBTRKT, Niki & The Dove and Active Child.

Simian Ghost released their second full-length album written by all three members of the band; Youth in early 2012 and it was met once again with great reviews. As the first Swedish act since ABBA they got a lead review in The Times and The Guardian called it "an early contender for the album of the year".

In 2012 the band first visited the UK for several live dates also included a live session with Lauren Laverne on BBC Radio 2 and also on Laverne's show on BBC6Music with Nemone sitting in.