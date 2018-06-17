Maude GrattonOrganist and Harpsichordist. Born 1983
Maude Gratton
1983
Maude Gratton Biography (Wikipedia)
Maude Gratton (born 1983) is a French classical musician. She is pursuing a career of soloist, mastering the pipe organ, the piano-forte and the harpsichord.
Maude Gratton Tracks
Harpsichord Concerto in D major, Fk41: III. Presto
Wilhelm Friedemann Bach
Sinfonia in F major, F 67
Wilhelm Friedemann Bach
Ensemble
Harpsichord Concerto in E minor
Wilhelm Friedemann Bach
