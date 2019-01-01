The Fucking Champs are a three-piece rock band from San Francisco, California. They are known for their heavy metal appeal, based largely around shifting time signatures, guitar harmonies, and lots of rhythm. Most songs are instrumental. They are currently signed to Drag City. They have also collaborated with Trans Am and the two have recorded albums together as TransChamps and The Fucking Am. Founded in Santa Cruz in the early 1990s, the band was initially called The Champs, but added the "Fucking" to their name – following a brief stint as The Champs UK – because The Champs had been used by a band in the late 1950s.

Tim Green was a member of Nation of Ulysses, Lice, The Vile Cherubs and The Young Ginns. He has released various solo albums and remixes under the name Concentrick. He has also recorded and produced numerous bands through his own Louder Studios.

Drummer Tim Soete was the singer/guitarist of San Diego mod revivalists The Event and guitarist/vocalist for Santa Cruz band Tail Dragger.