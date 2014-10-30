Sixtoo was the main project of a Canadian underground hip hop DJ, producer and rapper Vaughn Robert Squire between 1996 and 2007. He has since retired the Sixtoo name pursuing other directions in electronic music, with a large genre shift from experimental hip hop to deeper club sounds of various tempos. He is also known as C.L. S.C.A.R.R., Speakerbruiser Rob, and Prison Garde.