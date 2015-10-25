Alonzo Mathis, better known by his stage name Gorilla Zoe is an American rapper best known for being a member of the rap group Boyz N Da Hood. His solo debut album Welcome to the Zoo came out in 2007. His next two albums, Don't Feed Da Animals and King Kong, were released in 2009 and 2011. In 2015, he released two mix tapes: Recovery and Raised in the Jungle. As of 2018 he is an independent artist.