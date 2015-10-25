Gorilla ZoeBorn 26 January 1983
Gorilla Zoe
1983-01-26
Gorilla Zoe Biography (Wikipedia)
Alonzo Mathis, better known by his stage name Gorilla Zoe is an American rapper best known for being a member of the rap group Boyz N Da Hood. His solo debut album Welcome to the Zoo came out in 2007. His next two albums, Don't Feed Da Animals and King Kong, were released in 2009 and 2011. In 2015, he released two mix tapes: Recovery and Raised in the Jungle. As of 2018 he is an independent artist.
Gorilla Zoe Tracks
Purple Kush
Juicy J
Purple Kush
Purple Kush
Hood Figga
Gorilla Zoe
Hood Figga
Hood Figga
Twisted (Dev79 Remix)(Feat. Lil Jon)
Gorilla Zoe
Twisted (Dev79 Remix)(Feat. Lil Jon)
Twisted (Dev79 Remix)(Feat. Lil Jon)
Hood
Gorilla Zoe
Hood
Hood
Twisted feat Lil Jon
Gorilla Zoe
Twisted feat Lil Jon
Twisted feat Lil Jon
Lost (Starkey Remix)
Gorilla Zoe
Lost (Starkey Remix)
Lost (Starkey Remix)
