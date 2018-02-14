John Woods DukeBorn 30 July 1899. Died 26 October 1984
John Woods Duke
1899-07-30
John Woods Duke Biography (Wikipedia)
John Woods Duke (July 30, 1899 – October 26, 1984), an American composer and pianist born in Cumberland, Maryland, became arguably best known for his art songs.
John Woods Duke Tracks
Penguin Geometry
April Elegy
