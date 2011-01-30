Dreamend is a Savannah-based shoegazer musical group signed to Graveface Records, whose music is characterized by textured guitar work and prominent drums and percussion. Song styles range from post-rock to bluegrass. The group has been compared to groups such as Mono and Explosions in the Sky.

Dreamend is the main musical output of Ryan Graveface, Graveface Records’ owner/sole employee. He also contributes musically in the psychedelic band Black Moth Super Rainbow (BMSR), the Halloween band The Marshmallow Ghosts & The Casket Girls. Since its inception in 2002, Graveface has released albums by Monster Movie (ex-Slowdive), The Loose Salute (Mojave 3 side project), Kid Dakota, Appleseed Cast, Whirr, Mount Eerie, BMSR and many more. Ryan has talked about Dreamend's self-titled album being the last Dreamend record, and also the tour for s/t being the last one.