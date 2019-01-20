Melanie "Kyla" Alvarez (born Melanie Hernandez Calumpad on 5 January 1981), better known by her stage name Kyla, is a Filipino R&B singer-songwriter, occasional actress and presenter.

Kyla began her career in 2000 under OctoArts EMI Philippines and rose to prominence with the release of her second single "Hanggang Ngayon" (English translation: "Until Now"). The song won the MTV Viewers' Choice for Southeast Asia at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards making her the first East Asian female artist to win at the MTV Video Music Awards

Known in the Philippines as "the Queen of R&B", her work has earned her several achievements, including a star on the Walk of Fame in the Philippines, an MTV Video Music Award, twelve Awit Awards, four MTV Philippines Music Award, and six MYX Music Awards. She was honored by the Philippines Society of Composers, Singers, and Publishers for her contributions to music as one of the first pioneers of R&B music in the country.

In 2015, Kyla signed with Cornerstone Talent Management Center and transferred to ABS-CBN after over 15 years with GMA Network. Kyla signed a contract with Star Music after 16 years with PolyEast Records (EMI Philippines) on December 6, 2016