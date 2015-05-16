Richard PageSinger-songwriter; former lead singer & bassist of Mr. Mister. Born 16 May 1953
Richard Page
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1953-05-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e77bf324-c653-4a93-a21e-82dd1fb22dc9
Richard Page Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Page (born May 16, 1953) is an American musician who is best known as being the lead singer and bassist of 1980s band Mr. Mister and is also songwriter, solo artist since 1996 and renowned background singer for many artists and bands since early 1980's.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Richard Page Tracks
Sort by
Broken Wings
John Lang, Steve George, Richard Page & Nils Landgren Quartet
Broken Wings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Broken Wings
Performer
Last played on
Richard Page Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist