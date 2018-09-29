April MarchBorn 20 April 1965
April March
1965-04-20
April March Biography
April March (born Elinor Blake on April 20, 1965) is an American singer-songwriter who sings in English and French. She is widely known for the song "Chick Habit", which was featured in the films But I'm a Cheerleader and Quentin Tarantino's Death Proof.
She is also a cartoon animator, including a stint as a principal animator for the Ren and Stimpy show. She went to Parsons The New School for Design and California Institute Of The Arts for Character Animation.
April March Tracks
Laisse Tomber Les Filles
April March
Laisse Tomber Les Filles
Laisse Tomber Les Filles
Theme For The Lime Cafe
April March
Theme For The Lime Cafe
Theme For The Lime Cafe
Garcon Glacon
April March
Garcon Glacon
Garcon Glacon
Chick Habit
April March
Chick Habit
Chick Habit
Cet air-La
April March
Cet air-La
Cet air-La
Caribou
April March
Caribou
Caribou
