April March (born Elinor Blake on April 20, 1965) is an American singer-songwriter who sings in English and French. She is widely known for the song "Chick Habit", which was featured in the films But I'm a Cheerleader and Quentin Tarantino's Death Proof.

She is also a cartoon animator, including a stint as a principal animator for the Ren and Stimpy show. She went to Parsons The New School for Design and California Institute Of The Arts for Character Animation.