Lloyd Maines
Lloyd Maines Biography (Wikipedia)
Lloyd Wayne Maines (born June 28, 1951) is an American country music record producer, musician and songwriter. He was inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall Of Fame as one of the first three members, the other two being Willie Nelson and Stevie Ray Vaughan.
