Jaki LiebezeitBorn 26 May 1938. Died 22 January 2017
Jaki Liebezeit
1938-05-26
Jaki Liebezeit Biography (Wikipedia)
Jaki Liebezeit (born Hans Liebezeit; 26 May 1938 – 22 January 2017) was a German drummer, best known as a founding member of experimental rock band Can. He was called "one of the few drummers to convincingly meld the funky and the cerebral".
