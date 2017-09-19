Bill KeithBorn 20 December 1939. Died 23 October 2015
1939-12-20
Bill Keith Biography (Wikipedia)
William Bradford "Bill" Keith (December 20, 1939 – October 23, 2015) was a five-string banjoist who made a significant contribution to the stylistic development of the instrument. In the 1960s he introduced a variation on the popular "Scruggs style" of banjo playing (an integral element of bluegrass music) which would soon become known as melodic style, or "Keith style".
