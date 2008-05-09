Amity in FameFormed May 2008
Amity in Fame Biography (Wikipedia)
Amity in Fame is an Acoustic Rock band from Linz, Austria. Precisely, the band plays Powerful Acoustic Rock, a style that is obviously self-titled by the band.
