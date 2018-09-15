Hukwe Ubi Zawose (b. Dodoma, Tanganyika, 1938 or 1940; d. Bagamoyo, Tanzania, December 30, 2003) was a prominent Tanzanian musician. He was a member of the Gogo ethnic group and played the ilimba, a large lamellophone similar to the mbira, as well as several other traditional instruments. He was also a highly regarded singer.

He came to national and international attention after Julius Nyerere invited him to live and work in Dar es Salaam.[1] He also gained much attention for his work with Peter Gabriel, and released two albums (Chibite and Assembly) on Gabriel's Real World Records label. His final release before his death, Assembly, was a collaborative effort with producer/guitarist Michael Brook. At the 2005 Tanzania Music Awards he was given the Hall of fame award. His family is included in the 2009 documentary Throw Down Your Heart, which follows American banjo player Béla Fleck as he journeys through Africa.