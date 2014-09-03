Y & T
1974
Y & T Biography (Wikipedia)
Y&T (originally known as Yesterday & Today) is an American hard rock/heavy metal band formed in 1974 in Hayward, California. The band released two studio albums on London Records as Yesterday & Today in the 1970s, before shortening their name to Y&T and releasing several albums on A&M Records beginning in 1981, as well as albums on Geffen Records, Avex Records, and others. The band was originally co-managed by Herbie Herbert (who also managed Journey) and Louis "Lou" Bramy. The band has sold over 4 million albums worldwide to date.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Y & T Tracks
Rescue Me - Reading Festival 1982
Forever - Reading Festival 1982
Open Fire - Reading Festival 1982
I Believe In You - Reading Festival 1982
Black Tiger - Reading Festival 1982
Hungry For Rock - Reading Festival 1982
Rescue Me
Forever
Black Tiger
