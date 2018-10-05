Amy Dalley
Amy Dalley is an American country music artist. Signed to Curb Records in 2003, she left the label in 2008. Dalley has released seven singles, of which five have entered the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs charts despite never releasing an album. Her highest-peaking single is "Men Don't Change", which reached a peak of No. 23 in 2004. In addition to her own music, Dalley co-wrote Reba McEntire's single "My Sister". Her album, It's Time, was issued independently via digital retailers and as well as a physical copy in 2009.
