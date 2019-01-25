Toussaint McCallBorn 1934
Toussaint McCall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1934
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e7710993-dec9-4517-b37f-ee235360dc83
Toussaint McCall Biography (Wikipedia)
Toussaint McCall (born 1934 in Monroe, Louisiana) is an American R&B singer and organist.
His one major success was with "Nothing Takes the Place of You", which reached #5 in the US R&B chart, issued on Ronn Records in 1967. Although further singles and an album followed, he did not repeat its success.
He continued performing and recording for local record labels, and in 1988 made a cameo appearance in the John Waters film, Hairspray, lip syncing to his hit song. The movie was supposedly taking place in 1962 Baltimore, but his hit was originally recorded and released in 1967, making his song in the movie somewhat displaced in time.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Toussaint McCall Tracks
Sort by
Nothing Takes The Place Of You
Toussaint McCall
Nothing Takes The Place Of You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Saigon To San Francisco
Toussaint McCall
Saigon To San Francisco
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Saigon To San Francisco
Last played on
Shimmy
Toussaint McCall
Shimmy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shimmy
Last played on
My Love Is A Guarantee
Toussaint McCall
My Love Is A Guarantee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Love Is A Guarantee
Last played on
Toussaint McCall Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist