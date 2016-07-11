sixstarhotelFormed 2000
SixStarHotel, or Six Star Hotel, are an alternative rock band from Belfast, Northern Ireland. They formed in 2001. The group released three self-financed EPs Circus Music, Everyone's a Critic, These Rosewood Theories before moving on to full-length albums. They released their debut album A Kind of Crusade in January 2007 and their second album Tides and Tides in December 2009.
