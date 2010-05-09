Roberta Varela de Sá (born December 19, 1980) is a Brazilian singer.

Sá was born in Natal and is of Portuguese descent.

Beginning on 28 February 2011 the airline TAP Portugal began airing its "TAP With Arms Wide Open" (TAP de Braços Abertos) campaign, featuring its new slogan. Three singers—Sá, the Portuguese singer Mariza, and the Angolan singer Paulo Flores—starred in a music video with the song "Arms Wide Open."

In 2017, her album Delírio no Circo was nominated for the 2017 Latin Grammy Award for Best Samba/Pagode Album.