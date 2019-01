DJ Craze (born Arist Delgado; November 19, 1977), is a Nicaraguan American DJ and record producer who plays hip hop, Miami bass, trap, breaks, dubstep, drum and bass, and practices turntablism. He is the only solo DJ in history to claim the DMC World DJ Championships trophy three times consecutively (1998–2000).

