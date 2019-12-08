Hilda ParedesBorn 1957
Hilda Paredes
1957
Hilda Paredes Biography (Wikipedia)
Hilda Paredes (born Tehuacan, Puebla, 1957) is one of Mexico's leading contemporary composers, and has received many prestigious awards for her work. She currently resides in London, and is married to the noted English violinist, Irvine Arditti.
Harriet (excerpt)
