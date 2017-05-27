Turan Ensemble (also named Тұран, or Turan Ethno Folk Band) is a Kazakh folk music band, which was created in 2008 by several students of Kazakh National Conservatory named after Kurmangazy.

According to the biography from their company website, Turan ensemble is a band composed of five members: Abzal Arykbaev, Maxat (Maksat) Medeubek, Bauirzhan Bekmukhanbetov, Serik Nurmoldaev, Erzhigit Aliyev. Abzal Arykbaev is good at throat singing.

The band usually play popular folk instruments such as dombra, zhetigen, kobyz, sybyzgy, sherter, shankobyz and some others. They usually wear ancient Kazakh costume when performance which strengthen the feeling of ancient Turkic. As artists-in-residence at the Museum of Kazakh Folk Musical Instruments, the Turan ensemble want to find new way remodeling folk music by using these ancient Kazakh musical instruments.