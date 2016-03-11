Birds of ParadiseAmerican Dubstep producers
Birds of Paradise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e76601e1-6a92-4e24-a1f8-f8527239fce0
Birds of Paradise Tracks
Sort by
The Good Fight
Birds of Paradise
The Good Fight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Good Fight
Last played on
Birds Of Paradise
Birds of Paradise
Birds Of Paradise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Birds Of Paradise
Last played on
Birds of Paradise Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist