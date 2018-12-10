Andres MustonenBorn 1 September 1953
Andres Mustonen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05frp4k.jpg
1953-09-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e765466d-e5fe-47c0-ae60-d2ed4bfff914
Andres Mustonen Biography (Wikipedia)
Andres Mustonen (born September 1, 1953) is an Estonian conductor and violinist.
Paduan and 2 Galliards (from Primitiae musicales, Frankfurt/Main 1606)
Balthasar Fritsch, Hortus Musicus & Andres Mustonen
Paduan and 2 Galliards (from Primitiae musicales, Frankfurt/Main 1606)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04db7yv.jpglink
Paduan and 2 Galliards (from Primitiae musicales, Frankfurt/Main 1606)
Composer
Last played on
Suite
Anon.
Suite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04db7yv.jpglink
Suite
Last played on
Old Polish suite for string orchestra
Andrzej Panufnik
Old Polish suite for string orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tyf3r.jpglink
Old Polish suite for string orchestra
Last played on
Sinfonia in G major RV.146 for string orchestra
Antonio Vivaldi
Sinfonia in G major RV.146 for string orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
Sinfonia in G major RV.146 for string orchestra
Last played on
Sinfonia from L'Incoronazione di Dario - opera RV.719
Antonio Vivaldi
Sinfonia from L'Incoronazione di Dario - opera RV.719
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
Sinfonia from L'Incoronazione di Dario - opera RV.719
Last played on
Intraden und Tanze - from Conviviorum Deliciae, Nuremburg 1608
Christoph Demantius
Intraden und Tanze - from Conviviorum Deliciae, Nuremburg 1608
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04db7yv.jpglink
Intraden und Tanze - from Conviviorum Deliciae, Nuremburg 1608
Last played on
Symphony no. 2 in D major Op.36
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony no. 2 in D major Op.36
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Symphony no. 2 in D major Op.36
Last played on
Sinfonia concertante in E flat major K.297b for oboe, cl, hn, bn & orch
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sinfonia concertante in E flat major K.297b for oboe, cl, hn, bn & orch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Sinfonia concertante in E flat major K.297b for oboe, cl, hn, bn & orch
Last played on
The Honie-suckle - almaine
Anthony Holborne
The Honie-suckle - almaine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04db7yv.jpglink
The Honie-suckle - almaine
The Night watch - almaine
Anthony Holborne
The Night watch - almaine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04db7yv.jpglink
The Night watch - almaine
Heigh ho holiday
Anthony Holborne
Heigh ho holiday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04db7yv.jpglink
Heigh ho holiday
Now is the month of maying
Thomas Morley
Now is the month of maying
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04db7yv.jpglink
Now is the month of maying
Pavan no. 3
Anthony Holborne
Pavan no. 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04db7yv.jpglink
Pavan no. 3
Sonata - 1621 no. 11
Dario Castello
Sonata - 1621 no. 11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04db7yv.jpglink
Sonata - 1621 no. 11
Canzon a 4 [1608 no.4]
Giovanni Gabrieli
Canzon a 4 [1608 no.4]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzc7.jpglink
Canzon a 4 [1608 no.4]
Old Polish Suite
Andrzej Panufnik
Old Polish Suite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tyf3r.jpglink
Old Polish Suite
Last played on
