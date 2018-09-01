Eric Bachmann is an American musician/producer. He is the lead singer of Crooked Fingers and Archers of Loaf. He was born in Greensboro, North Carolina and grew up in Asheville, North Carolina; Greenville, South Carolina; Nashville, Tennessee; and St. Petersburg, Florida. He currently lives in Athens, Georgia. He made two atmospheric instrumental albums as Barry Black. His first solo effort, Short Careers was recorded as a score to the film Ball of Wax. His second, To the Races, was released by Saddle Creek Records in 2006. The album, which was written while living out of his van outside Seattle the previous year, features contributions from Miranda Brown (backing vocals) and DeVotchKa violinist Tom Hagerman.

From 2013-2016, he was a member of Neko Case's touring band, playing guitar and piano. On March 25, 2016, Bachmann released his third solo album, titled Eric Bachmann.. On September 7, 2018, he released No Recover on Merge Records, and embarked on a tour of both clubs and full band living room shows produced by Undertow Music.