Jesus Culture is an American international Christian revivalist youth outreach ministry that was formed at the Bethel Church of Redding, California. Jesus Culture Ministry hosts conferences and operates a record label, Jesus Culture Music, to share its message and spread worship. In 2013, Jesus Culture moved to plant a church in Sacramento. Meetings started on September 14, 2014.

