Louise ConnellBorn 4 July 1989
Louise Connell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05st5wq.jpg
1989-07-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e760c4b7-f4ae-48cb-91c2-5ed65ff080d8
Louise Connell Tracks
Sort by
ILO
Louise Connell
ILO
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05st5wq.jpglink
ILO
Last played on
10 Feet Tall
Louise Connell
10 Feet Tall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05st5wq.jpglink
10 Feet Tall
Last played on
Did I Save The Day?
Louise Connell
Did I Save The Day?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05st5wq.jpglink
Did I Save The Day?
Last played on
Maria
Louise Connell
Maria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05st5wq.jpglink
Maria
Last played on
Ten Feet Tall (The Quay Sessions, 9th November 2017)
Louise Connell
Ten Feet Tall (The Quay Sessions, 9th November 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05st5wq.jpglink
One For Sorrow (The Quay Sessions, 9th November 2017)
Louise Connell
One For Sorrow (The Quay Sessions, 9th November 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05st5wq.jpglink
Louise Connell Links
Back to artist