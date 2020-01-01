Claudio SaraciniBorn 1 July 1586. Died 20 September 1630
Claudio Saracini
1586-07-01
Claudio Saracini Biography (Wikipedia)
Claudio Saracini (1 July 1586 – 20 September 1630) was an Italian composer, lutenist, and singer of the early Baroque era. He was one of the most famous and distinguished composers of monody.
