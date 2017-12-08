KubiyashiPort-of-Spain TT based DJ / Producer Alex Barnwell
Kubiyashi
Kubiyashi Tracks
Party Done
Machel Montano
Chicken & Dumplin (feat. Walshy Fire & Kubiyashi)
Bunji Garlin
Leave Me Alone (Kubiyashi remix) (feat. Machel Montano & Manu Chao)
Calypso Rose
Lock and Key (Chicken and Dumplin Riddim)
Sean Paul
