Miss 600
Miss 600 Biography (Wikipedia)
Miss 600 are a former English musical duo from Derby composed of Hannah Garner (vocals) and David Amar (drums, lead guitar, bass guitar). Their songs are influenced by genres such as jazz, blues and R&B.
Miss 600 Tracks
Twist
Twist
Hello
Hello
Dont Rain On My Parade
Dont Rain On My Parade
Rain On My Parade
Rain On My Parade
Ruby Red
Ruby Red
Buying Time
Buying Time
Be Careful Where You Leave Your Heart
Be Careful Where You Leave Your Heart
Money Can't Buy
Money Can't Buy
