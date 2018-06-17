Sidney Onoriode Esiri (born 1 May 1980 in Ikeja, Lagos state, Nigeria), known commonly as, Dr SID is a Nigerian singer-songwriter and dentist. He is an Urhobo from Delta state but raised in Lagos. His mother a successful fashion designer and his father the legendary actor Justus Esiri who is a Member of the Order of the Niger (MON), and famous for his role as the Village Headmaster a Nigerian sitcom popular in the 1980s. The second child of 4 children from an early age he had his heart set on becoming an entertainer. However his life took a different course graduating from the Nigerian Air force Secondary school ikeja, SID went on to the University of Ibadan (UI) to study Dental Surgery, During his school years his flair for entertainment could not be hidden as he took part in school plays, dance competitions and concerts winning numerous awards along the way.